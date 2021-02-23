TORONTO -- Scotiabank topped expectations as it reported a first-quarter profit of nearly $2.40 billion, up from nearly $2.33 billion.

The big bank says the profit amounted to $1.86 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from an adjusted profit of $1.84 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $8.07 billion, down from $8.14 billion.

Provisions for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $764 million, down from $926 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.88 per diluted share, up from an $1.83 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.57 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021