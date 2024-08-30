Business

    • Scotiabank confirms outages on another pay day

    The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage on a pay day this summer.

    "Our technical team is aware and diligently working on a fix," reads a post from the major bank's social media help desk in reply to an X user's public complaint.

    "Scotia OnLine via computer is not impacted. Please send us a DM should you wish to chat further."

     

    As of 11:30 a.m. ET, third-party website DownDetector tallied more than 1,800 user-submitted outage reports, up from single digits, early Friday morning

    According to the site's data, reported outages were split between "online banking" and "mobile login" issues, at 39 and 49 per cent, respectively. An additional 11 per cent were listed as "mobile banking" problems.

    A heatmap generated by the site also shows concentrations of reports in major cities across Canada, including in Ontario Quebec and British Columbia, the Atlantic region and the Prairies. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News