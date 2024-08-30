Scotiabank confirms outages on another pay day

Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage on a pay day this summer.

"Our technical team is aware and diligently working on a fix," reads a post from the major bank's social media help desk in reply to an X user's public complaint.

"Scotia OnLine via computer is not impacted. Please send us a DM should you wish to chat further."

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, third-party website DownDetector tallied more than 1,800 user-submitted outage reports, up from single digits, early Friday morning

According to the site's data, reported outages were split between "online banking" and "mobile login" issues, at 39 and 49 per cent, respectively. An additional 11 per cent were listed as "mobile banking" problems.

A heatmap generated by the site also shows concentrations of reports in major cities across Canada, including in Ontario Quebec and British Columbia, the Atlantic region and the Prairies.