    Scotiabank confirms outage for mobile, online banking resolved

    A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Scotiabank has resolved outages affecting mobile and online banking services, according to a statement published to its customer-service social media account on X.

    "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience," the statement reads.

    More than 2,000 customers reported issues starting shortly after 6 p.m. EDT, according to third-party website downdetector.ca. As of the latest update shortly before 10 p.m. EDT, reported problems had fallen to more than 200 customers.

    Nearly 60 per cent of reported issues were associated with mobile logins, 38 per cent with online banking and four per cent with funds transfers.

    The Bank of Montreal reported similar issues with online banking and web services after experiencing an outage on Wednesday.A chart showing Scotiabank's outage according to third-party website DownDetector. (DownDetector.ca)

