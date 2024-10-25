Scotiabank confirms outage for mobile, online banking

Scotiabank has confirmed outages affecting mobile and online banking services, according to a statement published to its customer-service social media account on X.

"We're working to restore service as quickly as possible," the post reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience."

More than 2,000 customers reported issues starting shortly after 6 p.m. ET, according to third-party website downdetector.ca. As of the latest update shortly before 8 p.m. ET, reported problems had fallen to just over 1,100.

Nearly 60 per cent of reported issues were associated with mobile logins, 38 per cent with online banking and three per cent with funds transfers.

The Bank of Montreal reported similar issues with online banking and web services after experiencing an outage on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come…

A chart showing Scotiabank's outage according to third-party website DownDetector. (DownDetector.ca)