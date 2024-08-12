Business

    • Scotiabank signs agreement to buy 14.9 per cent stake in KeyCorp

    A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Scotiabank has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp.

    The Canadian bank will pay a total of about US$2.8 billion for a 14.9 per cent take in the company in two stages.

    Under the agreement, Scotiabank will acquire its stake through the issuance of a total of 163 million KeyCorp common shares in two tranches at a price of US$17.17 per share.

    The banks say Scotiabank will make an initial investment of US$800 million for a 4.9 per cent stake that is expected to close in its fourth quarter, subject to clearances and regulatory approvals.

    The deal will be followed by an additional investment of US$2 billion for a 10 per cent stake that is expected to close in fiscal 2025.

    KeyCorp operates in 15 states, with about 1,000 branches offering commercial and retail banking and investment advice and services.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News