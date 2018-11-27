School removes Chick-fil-A as dining option, citing LGBTQ opposition
This Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, shows the Chick-fil-A sign at a restaurant in Athens, Ga. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 9:22AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 9:40AM EST
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.
Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community." The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.
Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."
Chick-fil-A says it has "no policy of discrimination against any group."
Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion." But the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."
The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.
