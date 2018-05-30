Satisfaction rises among Air Canada, WestJet passengers, says J.D. Power survey
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 10:33AM EDT
MONTREAL - A J.D. Power survey says passenger satisfaction with the performance of Canada's two largest airlines has grown in the past year.
Air Canada enjoyed the largest gain in satisfaction among traditional carriers in North America, rising 25 points to 734 on a 1,000-point scale.
WestJet scored 747 in the low-cost carrier segment, up from 736 a year ago.
Each Canadian airline ranked third overall in their respective segments.
Airline investments in newer planes, handling of luggage and cheaper fares drove a seventh straight year of improved customer satisfaction.
Alaska Airlines ranks highest among traditional carriers for the 11th consecutive year, while Southwest Airlines tops the low-cost carrier list for a second straight year.
