REGINA -- Saskatchewan is seeking intervener status in British Columbia's reference case over the flow of heavy oil through that province.

Attorney General Don Morgan says Saskatchewan is dismayed that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion continues to be held up by unreasonable delays.

The case before the B.C. Court of Appeal asks whether amendments the B.C. government is proposing to the Environmental Management Act are valid.

The case also asks whether B.C. has the authority to control shipment of heavy oils based on any impact spills could have on the environment, human health or communities.

B.C. is also asking the court whether the amendments would be overridden by federal law.

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan project would double an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., in an effort to sell more fuel to Asian markets.

"We know that these pipelines are necessary for our energy companies to get their products to tide water to ensure a competitive price, and that the increased capacity this pipeline represents stands to benefit all Canadians," Morgan said in a statement Wednesday.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in late April when the reference case was filed that the aim is to protect the province's coastline and economy from the harms of an oil spill.

Saskatchewan has voiced its support for Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain line.

The Saskatchewan government introduced a bill in April that would allow the province to control its oil and gas exports. It's similar to one introduced in the Alberta legislature as well.

The law, once passed, would establish a permitting process for people or corporations looking to export energy products outside the province.