

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan is asking Ottawa to increase its cash advances to canola farmers because of China's decision to block imports of the oilseed from Canada.

The province says it is looking to the federal government for help because China's ban has caused trade uncertainty in the canola industry.

Saskatchewan is requesting the amount of money available to canola farmers through a federal advance payment program be increased to $1 million from $400,000.

The province also wants the program's end-of-March deadline to be extended by one month and that no interest be charged on the maximum payment amount until the issue with China is resolved.

Saskatchewan's ministers of agriculture and trade are to meet with their federal counterparts in Saskatoon this afternoon.

China's move to ban $2 billion worth of canola imports is perceived to be part of a growing rift between the two nations since Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the founder of telecom giant Huawei, at the behest of the United States.