Saputo misses expectations as Q2 profit falls despite higher revenues
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 2:36PM EDT
MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. says its fiscal second-quarter profit decreased by about 12 per cent, falling below analyst expectations.
The Montreal-based company says its net income fell 11.9 per cent to $163.1 million for the period ending Sept. 30.
That amounts to 42 cents per share compared to 48 cents per share for the same quarter the previous year.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon expected a net profit of about $178.6 million or 44 cents per share.
Revenue totalled $3.42 billion, up about $536 million or 18.6 per cent.
The company says revenue increased mostly due to the contribution of recent acquisitions.
