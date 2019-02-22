Saputo buying United Kingdom-based Dairy Crest Group for roughly $1.7 billion
A sign at a Montreal Saputo plant is shown on Jan.13, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 9:51AM EST
MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. has signed a friendly deal to buy United Kingdom-based company Dairy Crest Group plc in an agreement valued at about $1.7 billion.
Under the deal, Saputo will pay 6.20 pounds per share for the company.
Dairy Crest manufactures and sells cheese, butters, spreads and oils under British brands such as Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight.
The company has about 1,100 employees in seven locations across the United Kingdom.
The deal is subject to approval by Dairy Crest shareholders as well as court and other approvals.
The transaction is expected to close later this year.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- SNC-Lavalin Group slashes dividend 65 per cent, reports $1.6B fourth-quarter loss
- Barrick Gold reviewed possible merger with Newmont Mining, no decision made
- Retail sales edged down 0.1 per cent in December: StatCan
- Saputo buying United Kingdom-based Dairy Crest Group for roughly $1.7 billion
- Gymboree to close all 49 stores in Canada, 331 stores in U.S.