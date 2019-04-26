Saputo buying specialty cheese business in Australia for $265 million
A Saputo logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Que., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2013. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 8:48AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy the specialty cheese business of Lion - Dairy & Drinks in Australia for roughly $265 million.
Montreal-based Saputo says the Australian business includes two manufacturing facilities in Tasmania and employs approximately 400 people.
The specialty cheese business produces, markets and distributes a variety of specialty cheeses under several Australian brands, including South Cape, Tasmanian Heritage, Mersey Valley and King Island Dairy.
It generated about $182 million in revenue in 2018.
The deal is subject to foreign investment approval and clearance by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
It is expected to close in the second half of this year.
