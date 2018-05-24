San Francisco brewery ordered to stop making beer with CBD
Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto, November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:58PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. officials have ordered a San Francisco brewery to stop producing beer containing cannabidiol, the hemp-derived extract known as CBD.
The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau is allowing Black Hammer Brewing to sell the rest of the CBD beer it already brewed, including one called Toke Back Mountain.
Like marijuana, hemp is a cannabis plant. But it contains very little THC, the compound that gives pot its high.
CBD is seen by many as a health aid, though scientific proof is lacking.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the order to stop brewing cannabis beer was not issued because the federal government says marijuana is illegal, but because the trade bureau requires special approval for non-standard beer ingredients.
The brewery plans to apply for the approval.
