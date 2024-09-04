Business

    • Samsung electric oven ranges recalled due to fire hazard in Canada

    A logo of Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. A logo of Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.
    Share

    More than 300,000 Samsung electric oven ranges have been recalled in Canada due to being a potential fire hazard.

    In a recall notice posted last week, Health Canada warned that consumers using the recalled product without knob locks or covers should use caution and ensure that children and pets are away from the product, and to make sure that ovens are off before leaving home or going to sleep.

    “Humans and pets can accidentally activate the front-mounted knobs on the ranges, posing a fire hazard,” the release said.

    According to Health Canada, “the company has received over 57 reports of incidents in Canada, and 7 reports of injuries.”

    They added that consumers should contact Samsung Canada to receive a free set of knob locks or covers if they have an effected product.

    Samsung is recalling more than 300,000 electric oven ranges due to being a potential fire hazard. (Samsung)

    Last month, Samsung recalled over one million units in the U.S. after videos circulated online of pets starting fires on the stove. Samsung Canada told CTVNews.ca it was "aware of a recent announcement of a product recall in the United States with respect to certain slide-in electric range models."

    The recalled model numbers are listed online, and can be found on the inside upper left corner of the range door or inside the storage bin on the bottom of the range.

    Customers are encouraged to contact Samsung Canada at 1-833-775-0120 or on their company website if they have questions or concerns.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • Ottawa skate and snowboard shop closing after 31 years

      Ottawa's oldest and largest independent skate and snowboarding shop is closing its doors this fall. Top of the World says "with a heavy heart" that it made "the difficult decision to shut down our operations" as of Sept. 27.

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News