Samsung electric oven ranges recalled due to fire hazard in Canada

More than 300,000 Samsung electric oven ranges have been recalled in Canada due to being a potential fire hazard.

In a recall notice posted last week, Health Canada warned that consumers using the recalled product without knob locks or covers should use caution and ensure that children and pets are away from the product, and to make sure that ovens are off before leaving home or going to sleep.

“Humans and pets can accidentally activate the front-mounted knobs on the ranges, posing a fire hazard,” the release said.

According to Health Canada, “the company has received over 57 reports of incidents in Canada, and 7 reports of injuries.”

They added that consumers should contact Samsung Canada to receive a free set of knob locks or covers if they have an effected product.

Last month, Samsung recalled over one million units in the U.S. after videos circulated online of pets starting fires on the stove. Samsung Canada told CTVNews.ca it was "aware of a recent announcement of a product recall in the United States with respect to certain slide-in electric range models."

The recalled model numbers are listed online, and can be found on the inside upper left corner of the range door or inside the storage bin on the bottom of the range.

Customers are encouraged to contact Samsung Canada at 1-833-775-0120 or on their company website if they have questions or concerns.