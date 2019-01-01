

HALIFAX - A government agency says all production from the Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia has been permanently shut down.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says production from all of the Sable project's fields ended on Monday, as planned.

The natural gas field, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, started producing in late 1999 and consists of seven offshore platforms in five different fields with 21 wells.

Board spokeswoman Stacy O'Rourke says well plugging and decommissioning activities will continue throughout 2019.

On its website, ExxonMobil Canada says it submitted a formal application to abandon the site in March 2018.

The company has said it would "ensure decommissioning activities are planned and managed to mitigate any associated risks to safety or environment."