Sable Offshore Energy Project permanently shuts down after nearly 20 years
Friedrich Krispin, Sable Offshore Energy Project decommissioning manager from ExxonMobil Canada, addresses a business conference in Halifax on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 10:02AM EST
HALIFAX - A government agency says all production from the Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia has been permanently shut down.
The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says production from all of the Sable project's fields ended on Monday, as planned.
The natural gas field, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, started producing in late 1999 and consists of seven offshore platforms in five different fields with 21 wells.
Board spokeswoman Stacy O'Rourke says well plugging and decommissioning activities will continue throughout 2019.
On its website, ExxonMobil Canada says it submitted a formal application to abandon the site in March 2018.
The company has said it would "ensure decommissioning activities are planned and managed to mitigate any associated risks to safety or environment."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canadian manfacturers less optimistic about 2019 than 2018: survey
- Trade war, big profits, wild swings: a look at 2018 markets
- Toronto stocks end higher on final day of tough year
- Shuttered Cape Breton call centre to reopen this week, new owner says
- U.S. stocks hold modest gain on final day of volatile year