TORONTO -- A resurgence in the tech sector helped power Canada's main stock index to its four-straight quarterly gain despite dipping for the day.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 4.89 points to 18,700.67 after plunging just before the close of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.41 points at 32.981.55. The S&P 500 index rose 14.34 points to 3,972.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.47 points at 13,246.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.52 cents US compared with 79.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.39 at US$59.16 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at nearly US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$29.60 at US$1,715.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.7 cents at US$4.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.