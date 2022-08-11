S&P/TSX rises, U.S. markets lose ground on mixed trading day
Canada's main stock index posted another day of triple-digit gains and U.S. markets were mixed Thursday against the backdrop of mounting evidence that inflation may be beginning to ease.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.94 points at 19,991.88.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.16 points at 33,336.67. The S&P 500 index was down 2.97 points at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.90 points at 12,779.91.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.41 cents US compared with 78.19 cents US on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was up US$2.41 at US$94.34 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 67 cents at US$8.87.
The December gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,807.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.71 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.
