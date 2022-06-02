S&P/TSX composite up over 200 points in late-morning trading

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News