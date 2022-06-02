S&P/TSX composite up over 200 points in late-morning trading

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading on broad rally led by materials and technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 214.50 points at 20,928.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.70 points at 32,846.93. The S&P 500 index was up 16.75 points at 4,117.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 141.20 points at 12,135.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.44 cents US compared with 79.12 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 59 cents at US$114.80 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was unchanged at US$8.91 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,849.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022