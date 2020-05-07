TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved slightly higher on the growing shine from metals and a stronger energy sector despite lower crude oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 2.95 points at 14,833.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 211.25 points at 23,875.89. The S&P 500 index was up 32.77 points at 2,881.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 125.27 points at 8,979.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.35 cents US compared with an average of 70.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down 79 cents at US$24.83 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.89 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$37.30 at US$1,725.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.35 cents at US$2.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.