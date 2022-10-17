S&P/TSX composite up nearly 400 points in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also up
Gains in the technology and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained nearly 400 points in late morning trading and U.S. stock markets also rallied.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 371.33 points at 18,697.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 464.80 points at 30,099.63. The S&P 500 index was up 82.21 points at 3,665.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 292.90 points at 10,614.29.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.80 cents US compared with 72.17 cents US on Friday.
The December crude oil contract was up 65 cents at US$85.30 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US$6.00 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$19.20 at US$1,668.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$3.42 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.