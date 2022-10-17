S&P/TSX composite up nearly 300 points, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index closed up almost 300 points Monday ahead of Statistics Canada releasing its latest inflation data on Wednesday, while U.S. markets were also up.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 294.67 points at 18,621.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 550.99 points at 30,185.82. The S&P 500 index was up 94.88 points at 3,677.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 354.41 points at 10,675.80.
“We're seeing a rally to kick off the week as we see some stabilization in the bond market,” said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. “Bond yields are slightly lower, we have seen the U.S. dollar pull back against other major currencies.”
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents US compared with 72.17 cents US on Friday.
News that the British government pulled a reversal on its suite of tax cuts helped the pound rebound, he said.
“That was the catalyst for some positive sentiment globally,” said Kourkafas.
Earnings from the Bank of America were better than expected, Kourkafas noted, as third-quarter earnings season kicks off.
“So far there is the theme of resiliency in corporate profits, as at the same time, expectations have been lowered heading into the earning season,” he said. “The fact that we have low expectations and results so far seem to be OK despite the very challenging economic backdrop, that is providing some relief.”
For earnings season in Canada, “investors are going to be looking at results from Canadian banks to gauge the health of the economy and the consumers,” he said.
Canadian inflation data for September is coming out on Wednesday. Though recent U.S. inflation was hotter than investors had hoped, if the Canadian inflation numbers show signs of slowing that may mean a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike from the Bank of Canada, said Kourkafas.
However, he said a 75-point hike is still very much an option, depending on the inflation data and other factors.
The Bank of Canada business and consumer surveys that came out Monday were consistent with the idea that the central bank is not done raising rates, said Kourkafas.
“In our view, we're getting closer to the end of the tightening campaign for the Bank of Canada than the beginning.”
The December crude oil contract was down 12 cents at US$84.53 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 45 cents at US$6 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$15.10 at US$1,664 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$3.42 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.