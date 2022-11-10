S&P/TSX composite up more than 600 points, U.S. stocks also rally higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up more than 600 points in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also stormed higher after a report showing the annual pace of inflation in the United States eased in October.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 633.83 points at 19,978.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 938.04 points at 33,451.98. The S&P 500 index was up 165.51 points at 3,914.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 607.09 points at 10,960.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents US compared with 74.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 82 cents at US$86.65 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 23 cents at US$6.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$37.10 at US$1,750.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.