S&P/TSX composite up more than 500 points in broad-based rally, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up more than 500 points in a broad-based rally as it regained some of its recent losses, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 514.76 points at 19,395.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 773.05 points at 30,263.94. The S&P 500 index was up 108.54 points at 3,786.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 361.44 points at 11,176.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.75 cents US compared with 73.20 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.74 at US$86.37 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 21 cents at US$6.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$29.10 at US$1,731.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.48 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.