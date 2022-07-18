S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

The energy sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained more than 300 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climber higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 302.09 points at 18,696.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.74 points at 31,430.00. The S&P 500 index was up 25.66 points at 3,888.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 130.66 points at 11,583.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.38 cents US compared with 76.70 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$3.89 at US$98.46 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 49 cents at US$7.50 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,710.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022