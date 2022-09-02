S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points in late-morning trading

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in late-morning trading to regain some of its recent losses, led by strength in the heavyweight energy, base metal and financial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 325.11 points at 19,467.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 332.70 points at 31,989.12. The S&P 500 index was up 45.53 points at 4,012.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.27 points at 11,907.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.40 cents US compared with 75.95 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.65 at US$88.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 54 cents at US$8.73 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19.00 at US$1,728.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022