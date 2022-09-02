S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index rose more than 300 points in late-morning trading to regain some of its recent losses, led by strength in the heavyweight energy, base metal and financial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 325.11 points at 19,467.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 332.70 points at 31,989.12. The S&P 500 index was up 45.53 points at 4,012.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.27 points at 11,907.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.40 cents US compared with 75.95 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was up US$1.65 at US$88.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 54 cents at US$8.73 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$19.00 at US$1,728.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.45 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022
In a common-law relationship? Here's what it could mean for your money
Experts say more thorough discussions and planning needs to happen,with people asking themselves how common-law status might affect their future assets, or what it means financially if the couple part ways.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.