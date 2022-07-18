S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points in broad-based rally led by financials

TORONTO -

Strong earnings results in the U.S. pushed North American stock markets higher as investors welcomed signs that economic growth may not be as bad as originally thought.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 342.09 points or 1.8 per cent to 18,937.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 754.44 points at 31,827.05. The S&P 500 index was up 105.84 points at 3,936.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 353.10 points or 3.1 per cent at 11,713.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.50 cents US compared with 77.23 cents US on Monday.

The September crude contract was up US$1.32 at US$100.74 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 21.5 cents at US$7.26 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,710.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 5.5 cents at US$3.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.