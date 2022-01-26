S&P/TSX composite up more than 250 points, U.S. markets also trading higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index rebounded in late-morning trading as the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target steady, while U.S. stock markets also traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 274.85 points at 20,865.83

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 185 points at 34,482.73. The S&P 500 index was up 46.96 points at 4,403.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 217 points at 13,756.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.19 cents US compared with 79.18 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.57 at US$87.17 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$4.06 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$18.30 at US$1,834.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.