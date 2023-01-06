S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 261.61 points at 19,768.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 560.45 points at 33,490.53. The S&P 500 index was up 62.13 points at 3,870.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 154.45 points at 10,459.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.21 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up 93 cents at US$74.60 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up a penny at US$3.73 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$26.60 at US$1,867.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.88 a pound.