S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also gain

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy sector helped lead a broad rally as Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 258.27 points at 21,635.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 304.78 points at 35,767.56. The S&P 500 index was up 53.24 points at 4,574.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 209.87 points at 14,404.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.88 cents US compared with 78.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$90.23 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 20 cents at US$4.05 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,831.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11 cents at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.