TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it gained more than 200 points in early trading, helped by gains in the energy, base metal and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 229.73 points at 19,960.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 270.92 points at 34,800.37. The S&P 500 index was up 26.85 points at 4,230.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.69 points at 13,821.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 83.15 cents US compared with 82.84 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$2.01 at US$68.33 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.12 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$8.60 at US$1,913.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.