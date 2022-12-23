S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock indexwas up more than 150 points on the last day of trading before Christmas, while U.S. markets were also on the sunny side after a dramatic slide Thursday on both sides of the border.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.99 points at 19,506.65.
The TSX was buoyed by strong gains in energy stocks, which gained more than four per cent Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.44 points at 33,203.93. The S&P 500 index was up 22.43 points at 3,844.82,while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.74 points at 10,497.86.
Markets were relatively quiet heading into the holiday weekend, but one thing stood out: the apparent absence of the usual "Santa Claus rally" that often lifts markets this time of year, said John Zechner, chairman and lead equity manager at J Zechner Associates.
"I think the Fed comments and the Fed actions two weeks ago really sort of threw the market for a loop," he said.
Between hawkish messaging from the Federal Reserve, another round of rate hikes in Canada and the U.S., and earnings warnings starting to roll in, investors have had the wind taken out of their sails, he said.
Micron's pessimistic outlook released with earnings Wednesday evening helped get a sell-off going Thursday, said Zechner.
"There's certainly a lot ... for investors to worry about," he said.
The latest Canadian GDP data released Thursday showed the economy grew 0.1 per cent in October.
However, Zechner said there are still a lot of unanswered questions for investors, and in this rapidly changing environment October data can't tell the whole story.
The Canadian economy is still showing signs of momentum from earlier in the year despite the turbulence of 2022, said Zechner.
"But that's going to start to wear down now," he said.
Zechner said the recent decline in job vacancies is more of a leading indicator than the GDP data.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.51 cents US compared with 73.23 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude contract was up US$2.07 at US$79.56 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up five cents at US$4.98 per mmBTU.
Oil was a little oversold based on worries about demand from China, but the market it still pretty tight, said Zechner.
He said the reopening of the Keystone pipeline likely isn't having much of an impact.
The February gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,804.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.