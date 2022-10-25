S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Strength in the technology, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.67 points at 19,057.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.70 points at 31,742.32. The S&P 500 index was up 45.78 points at 3,843.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 200.46 points at 11,153.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 72.88 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.15 at US$85.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 24 cents at US$5.99 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,660.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022