S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points despite energy falling on lower oil prices

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points in a broad-based rally with only the energy sector falling along with crude oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 141.68 points to 21,377.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 371.65 points at 35,462.78. The S&P 500 index was up 37.67 points at 4,521.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 178.79 points at 14,194.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.68 cents US compared with 78.81 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.96 at US$89.36 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 1.6 cents at US$4.25 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,827.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down slightly at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.