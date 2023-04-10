S&P/TSX composite up in mid-morning trading on health care, energy stocks

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index rose in late-morning trading, as health care and energy stocks trended upward.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.15 points at 20,242.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.97 points at 33,495.26. The S&P 500 index was down 17.54 points at 4,087.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 82.20 points at 4,087.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 74.19 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down 28 cents at US$80.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.80 at US$2,003.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$3.97 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023