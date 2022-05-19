S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Gains in the technology and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.91 points at 20,186.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 357.91 points at 31,132.16. The S&P 500 index was down 26.82 points at 3,896.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.95 points at 11,452.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.05 cents US compared with 77.88 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up 47 cents at US$107.51 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$8.48 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$28.20 at US$1,844.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022