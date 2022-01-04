S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Gains in the financial, energy and base metals sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.92 points at 21,247.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 236.52 points at 36,821.58. The S&P 500 index was down 10.58 points at 4,785.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 265.75 points at 15,567.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.75 cents US compared with 78.88 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was up 93 cents at US$77.01 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$13.90 at US$1,814.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.44 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.