TORONTO -- Gains in the technology, utilities and financial sectors boosted Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.69 points at 20,254.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.02 points at 34,292.31. The S&P 500 index was up 0.95 of a point at 4,247.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.35 points at 14,102.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.15 cents US compared with 82.05 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$72.64 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,857.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.39 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.