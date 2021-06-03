TORONTO -- Gains in the financial, industrial and health care sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.18 points at 19,983.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.93 points at 34,620.31. The S&P 500 index was down 9.60 points at 4,198.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.62 points at 13,647.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.59 cents US compared with 82.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up two cents at US$68.85 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.06 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$36.20 at US$1,873.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 14 cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.