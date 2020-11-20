TORONTO -- Strength in the technology, utility and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.45 points at 16,945.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.47 points at 29,356.76. The S&P 500 index was down 7.62 points at 3,574.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.22 points at 11,923.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.57 cents US compared with 76.44 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up a penny at US$41.91 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.78 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.00 at US$1,872.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020