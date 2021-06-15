TORONTO -- Gains in the energy, technology and telecommunications sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.28 points at 20,233.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 146.65 points at 34,247.10. The S&P 500 index was down 10.02 points at 4,245.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.69 points at 14,096.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.08 cents US compared with 82.36 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up 91 cents at US$71.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.00 at US$1,861.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 17 cents at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.