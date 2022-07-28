S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also post gains
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as battery metals, industrials and utilities sectors all climbed higher, while U.S. stock markets were also up the day after the Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate.
The S&P/TSX composite index rose 91.47 points at 19,346.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.86 points at 32,222.45. The S&P 500 index gained 8.08 points at 4,031.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.01 points at 12,033.43.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.80 cents US compared with 77.69 cents US on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was up US$2.01 at US$99.27 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up a penny at US$8.57.
The August gold contract was up US$25.20 at US$1,744.3 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.47 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
