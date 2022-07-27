S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also post gains
Canada's main stock index increased in late-morning trading amid strength in the energy and industrial sectors while U.S. stock markets were also up.
The S&P/TSX composite index rose 187.93 points at 19,160.61.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.84 points at 31,876.38. The S&P 500 index gained 51.88 points at 3,972.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 284.20 points at 11,846.77.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.56 cents US compared with 77.62 cents US on Tuesday.
The September crude contract was up US$2.16 at US$97.14 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 31 cents at US$8.52.
The August gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,714.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.44 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
