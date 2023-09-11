S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.69 points at 20,172.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.04 points at 34,608.63. The S&P 500 index was up 13.86 points at 4,471.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.96 points at 13,846.49.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.36 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was down 10 cents at US$87.41 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.60 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,945.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
NDP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy
NDP MP Charlie Angus will ask the natural resources committee to summon the CEO of oilsands giant Suncor when the House of Commons resumes next week.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead, prime minister says
Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that swept away entire neighbourhoods and wrecked homes in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead, one of the country's leaders said Monday.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
Charges against Peter Nygard in Toronto sex-assault case reduced to 5
The number of charges in the Toronto sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard have been reduced from 11 to six.
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks that struck the nation exactly 22 years before.
In India and Vietnam, Biden embraces imperfect partners, looks past differences on Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday wrapped up a five-day diplomatic sprint through Vietnam and India that put a spotlight on imperfect partners that he believes will be crucial for global stability in the years to come.
War-traumatized Ukrainian bear to be adopted by Scottish zoo
An Asiatic black bear, which endured severe trauma in a zoo in Russian-occupied Ukraine, is set to be adopted by a zoo in Scotland.
Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021
A trial began Monday over a sweeping Texas voting law that sparked a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021 and were among the strictest changes passed by Republicans nationwide following former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.
What to know about a major rescue underway to bring a U.S. researcher out of a deep Turkish cave
A major rescue operation is underway in Turkiye's Taurus Mountains to bring out an American researcher who fell seriously ill nine days ago at a depth of some 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) from the entrance of one of the world's deepest caves. An experienced cave rescuer himself, Mark Dickey is being assisted by teams of international rescuers who by Monday had brought him to 180 metres (nearly 600 feet) from the surface.
Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India for at least one more night as backup plans sought
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
-
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he won't run again for federal office, a year after leaving the Conservative Party. In a statement, Rayes says it is the right time for him to exit politics, though he will continue to sit as an MP until the next federal election.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggests
Receiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
Google's search engine dominance is at the centre of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show set to Bacharach tunes
On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan's majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honouring the travels the two enjoyed together.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.