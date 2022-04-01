S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO -

Strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.45 points at 21,962.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.11 points at 34,710.46. The S&P 500 index was up 4.80 points at 4,535.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 35.26 points at 14,255.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.94 cents US compared with 80.03 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up seven cents at US$100.35 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$5.68 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$25.80 at US$1,928.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022