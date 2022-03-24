S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO -

Gains in the base metals sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 34.17 points at 21,966.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 212.30 points at 34,570.80. The S&P 500 index was up 34.20 points at 4,490.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.33 points at 14,005.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.87 cents US compared with 79.55 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 89 cents at US$114.04 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up six cents at US$5.34 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$26.20 at US$1,963.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022