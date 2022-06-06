S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO -

Gains in the technology, energy and financial sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved up to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.57 points at 20,857.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.82 points at 32,986.52. The S&P 500 index was up 25.38 points at 4,133.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.19 points at 12,098.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.55 cents US compared with 79.50 cents US on Friday.

The July oil crude contract was down US$1.00 at US$117.87 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 70 cents at US$9.22 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$1,849.20 ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.44 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022