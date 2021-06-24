TORONTO -- Gains led by the technology and base metals sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.78 points at 20,211.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.01 points at 34,092.25. The S&P 500 index was up 22.12 points at 4,263.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.14 points at 14,390.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.04 cents US compared with 81.39 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 34 cents at US$73.42 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,780.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.31 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.