S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets down

Canada's main stock exchange was up in late-morning trading with some help from the industrials sector, as U.S. markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.91 points at 19,564.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 103.89 points at 32,708.61. The S&P 500 index was down 13.08 points at 4,142.09, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.75 points at 12,626.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.79 cents US compared with 77.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was down US$1.89 at US$88.77 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$8.08.

The October gold contract was up US$26.10 at US$1,792.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.50 a pound.

