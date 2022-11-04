S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also pushed higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid strength in the financial, utilities and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 282.65 points at 19,523.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 454.01 points at 32,455.26. The S&P 500 index was up 51.49 points at 3,771.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 101.64 points at 10,444.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 72.73 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$3.65 at US$91.82 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up a nickel at US$6.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$45.60 at US$1,676.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a quarter at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022