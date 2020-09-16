TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose and strength in metals and mining.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.83 points at 16,474.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 215.89 points at 28,211.49. The S&P 500 index was up 18.78 points at 3,419.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.88 points at 11,209.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.97 cents US compared with 75.90 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.44 at US$39.72 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.80 at US$1,976.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.